Sunnier the next few days, warming trend by Wednesday

The small weather system which dropped a quick snow accumulation on the Wausau area Monday midday is quickly moving away. Take it easy on some of those side roads which could remain slippery into tonight as temperatures fall well below freezing. Skies will clear off Monday night with lows in the 10s. Winds will be from the northwest at 5-12 mph.

High pressure will slide across Wisconsin Tuesday bringing plenty of sunshine. Highs should reach the low 30s with winds from the northwest at 10-18 mph. Hopefully the winds will tame down some in the afternoon.

Gusty south to southeast winds will develop Wednesday as a warm front approaches from the west. It should be partly cloudy. After a cold start in the upper 10s, highs should climb back to the lower to mid 40s. There should be sunshine mixed with a few clouds.

It will be even warmer for Thursday. It should be a great day with partly sunny skies and lighter winds. Lows will be in the mid 30s with highs in the lower to mid 50s, about 15 to 20 degrees above normal!

Friday still looks decent but a bit cooler with highs in the mid 40s. The skies should remain partly sunny. However a storm system is now projected to take shape in the Central Plains Friday evening and spread moisture northeast into our area. As such, rain will be likely later Friday night and Saturday. Soaking amounts of .50 inch or more are possible, trending heavier south. Unfortunately that could make for tough conditions for the deer hunters on Saturday. Temperatures will start in the 30s Saturday morning with highs from the upper 30s north to mid 40s south.

Leftover light rain and snow showers are possible Sunday as that storm slowly departs. Otherwise it will be cloudy and a bit breezy with high in the upper 30s.

Wouldn't you know it, much nicer conditions are projected to arrive early next week. There should be some sunshine with highs in the 30s next Monday an probably well into the 40s after that.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 16-November 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1959 - The most severe November cold wave in U.S. history was in progress. A weather observing station located 14 miles northeast of Lincoln MT reported a reading of 53 degrees below zero, which established an all-time record low temperature for the nation for the month of November. Their high that day was one degree above zero. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1988 - A powerful low pressure system in the north central U.S. produced high winds across the Great Lakes Region, with wind gusts to 60 mph reported at Chicago IL. Heavy snow blanketed much of Minnesota, with eleven inches reported at International Falls. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)