Roads slippery as snow moves through North Central Wisconsin

(WAOW) — Road conditions are getting slippery and snow covered as a system moves through North Central Wisconsin.

According to the National Weather Service, a burst of light to moderate snow is moving through the area. It could reduce visibilities below one mile at times and make roads slippery.

According to a 511 map, most roads are slippery, and US 51 north of Wausau is snow covered.

Motorists should use slow down, use extra caution and allow extra time to reach their destination.

Keep up with the snow system at WAOW's interactive radar.