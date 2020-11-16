Perdue declines runoff debates against Ossoff in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Sen. David Perdue is declining to participate in debates against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff ahead of their Jan. 5 runoff in Georgia. Ossoff’s campaign said Monday that Ossoff has accepted six invitations from various media organizations for upcoming debates. But Perdue’s campaign made it clear he doesn’t plan on debating Ossoff again. Perdue campaign manager Ben Fry says they’re taking their message “directly to the people” instead. The Atlanta Press Club says an empty podium will represent the senator at the Dec. 6 debate. In Georgia’s other runoff, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s campain has yet to commit to debating Democrat Raphael Warnock.