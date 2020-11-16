Ohio Republican governor tweaked by Trump, praised by Biden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has found himself on the receiving end of criticism by President Donald Trump and praise by President-Elect Joe Biden. Trump on Monday appeared to suggest in a tweet that DeWine needed a primary challenger. The president’s tweet came a day after DeWine said the president should begin a transition to Biden. Later Monday, Biden gave a shout-out to DeWine as a leader among conservative Republicans for his proactive efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. DeWine, a co-chair of Trump’s re-election campaign in Ohio, said in a statement he looked forward to running a winning campaign in 2020.