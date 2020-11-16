Nigerian army admits shooting in air at deadly protest

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s army has said after weeks of denial that its troop did fire shots into the air to disperse a large crowd at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos where several peaceful protesters were killed late in October. The October 20 incident at the plaza caused both local and international outrage. At least 10 protesters were killed in the Lekki plaza shooting, according to Amnesty International, which charged that army troops opened fire on protesters without provocation. The government says two people died and 20 were hospitalized. The army denied shooting at protesters. Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, told a judicial committee over the weekend that blanks were used to fire in the air to disperse the crowd.