Multiple thefts reported in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Lincoln County is reporting three separate thefts occurring last week. Two from residents, one from the county itself.

A Tomahawk man reports that 20-25 sheets of metal siding were stolen from his property on County Rd E in the Township of Rock Falls.

A Merrill woman reports that her silver aluminum Seadoo Caravan Jetski trailer was stolen from a property in the Township of Pine River.

The Lincoln County Town Supervisor for the Township of Harding reports four signs stolen throughout the township. Two of the stolen signs are identified as a dead end sign and pole, and a curve ahead sign. The other two have not been identified. The loss for the county is about $280.

To report information on any of these crimes contact Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or through the P3 appp.