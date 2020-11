Multiple sources are confirming that the Milwaukee Bucks are close to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans for former NBA All-Star Jrue Holiday.

The specifics of the deal are not finalized, but it is being reported that in exchange for Holiday the Pelicans will receive Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and draft compensation.

Last season Holiday averaged 19.1 points per game, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds for the Pelicans.