Skip to Content

Marathon Co. seeking help identifying suspects in $4,000 vandalism

New
10:08 am Top Stories
marathon vandalism 1
marathon vandalism 2
marathon vandalism 3
marathon vandalism 4
marathon vandalism 5

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) — The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a group of individuals in regards to vandalism of a Marathon County business north of Wausau.

The vandalism caused approximately $4,000 in damages to the business.

Anyone who has information on the crime or the individuals in the photos should contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers through one of the following methods:

Author Profile Photo

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

Related Articles

Skip to content