Marathon Co. police searching for ‘dangerous’ burglary suspect

STETTIN, Wis. (WAOW) — According to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Zingers and Flingers was burglarized on Sunday. Of the suspects two are in custody, one is still at large.

Police say Issac D. Tomek and Brock A. Rhode broke into the business by smashing out the windows. Police report that the owner was in his back office when he heard the commotion. The owner then armed himself and responded to the entry to confront the suspects. He allegedly fired several rounds and the suspects fled.

Police located and arrested Tomek a short distance away on foot. Another person, Rachel M. Hoeppner was found driving a getaway vehicle and arrested.

Rhode remains at large and is considered to be dangerous, and potentially armed.

Police describe Rhode as male/white, 5’9”, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a black mask with neon green on it.

Police are asking Rhode to turn himself in. In the meantime, if you have any information about his whereabouts please call 715-261-1200, option 1 to reach our dispatch center, or provide a tip anonymously at marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

The case is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.