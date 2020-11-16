Long-term care facility workers desperately needed in Barron Co.

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Barron County health officials are in desperate need of long-term care facility workers after COVID-19 has caused staffing shortages due to quarantine and other health restrictions.

As of now, seven long-term care facilities in the county are asking for assistance, though health officials said they expect that list to grow as the pandemic worsens.

You don't need any specific degree or certification to help.



"You don't need to be 18 and up, so this would be a great opportunity for students looking to learn more about nursing or looking to boost their resume if they're looking at a career in a health-related field," said Sarah Turner, a public health specialist with the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services. "They get to work alongside the nursing professionals so they don't need any special specifications because the nurses will be right there beside them guiding them through the work."

Turner said if you're interested, contact the specific facility you'd like to help. A list of all the facilities requesting help and their contact information can be found here.

COVID-19 cases in Barron County have skyrocketed as of late, adding 537 new cases this past weekend alone.