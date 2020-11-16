K9 Timo assists in Wisconsin Rapids drug seizure

K9 Timo assists in Wisconsin Rapids drug seizureUpdated
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — K9 Timo and handler Justus Arendt assisted the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department in an incident over the weekend that resulted in the seizure of drugs and paraphernalia.
According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, the pair were able to locate and seize the following items:
- over 4.5 grams of methamphetamine
- 60 grams of marijuana
- schedule II pills, drug paraphernalia (a scale and methamphetamine pipe)
- a loaded 9 mm pistol
- $1604 in cash.