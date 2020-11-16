Juvenile in custody after Shawano Co. high speed chase

SHAWANO, Wis. (WAOW) — Shawano County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a high speed chase on Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, Deputy Uelmen observed a vehicle traveling 70 mph in a 25 mph zone northbound on STH 117 in the Village of Bonduel.

Deputy Uelmen attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle failed to stop, then initiating the pursuit. The office says the average speed of the chase was 110-120 mph on several roads through another village and into Oconto County.

The vehicle left the road and ended up in a farmers field on CTY TK M and CTY TK R in the Oconto County.

Police say a male juvenile from Kenosha County was driving the vehicle and fled on food. With the assistance of Wisconsin State Patrol, Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile was located and taken into custody without any further incident.

According to police, the vehicle was reported as stolen out of Kenosha.

The juvenile was placed into a juvenile detention facility, charges pending.

Police say narcotics were located within the vehicle.