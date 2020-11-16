Huawei selling smartphone unit in face of US sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei is selling its Honor smartphone brand in an effort to rescue the struggling business from damaging U.S. sanctions imposed on its parent company. The move appears to be aimed at trying to revive Honor by separating it from Huawei’s network equipment and other businesses, which the U.S. government says are a security risk, an accusation the company denies. They are under sanctions that block access to most U.S. processor chips and other technology. They buyers include Honor retailers. The announcement gave no financial details but said after the sale Huawei will have no ownership stake.