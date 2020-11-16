Health department on business leaders dealing with COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As a business owner, you want to protect your employees. So what happens when one of your own test positive?

Marathon county health department urges you to remain calm and assures there are resources available at all times.

Your first action is to check the Marathon County Health website, under the COVID-19 tab, there are FAQ's and instruction on first moves.

The Health Departments' Judy Burrows says many questions don't have a yes or no answer to them, like what is considered direct contact with a positive case.

Then, your second step is to call your county's department.

Burrows says, "Err on the side of caution, if that means you need to keep a few of your employees out for a couple of days until you get your questions answered, then that's worth it."

Taking smaller preventative measures can stop a breakout from occurring, and prevent a total business shutdown, which the county hopes all can avoid.

The health department says if anyone is feeling ill, or unsure, the best answer is if possible, have them work from home until the feel better.

For the link to Marathon Counties guidance for worplaces, click here.