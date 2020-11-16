Empty Bowls campaign enters second week

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Neighbors' Place's "Empty Bowls" campaign is kicking off it's second week of fundraising with a profit share.

This week they've designated "soup stops" at area restaurants. If you purchase soup from a participating restaurant, part of the proceeds will go towards the fund.

Mallory McGivern, Community Impact Manager at The Neigbhors' Place, says it's too soon to tell how much money they've raised, but they're grateful for the support.

"Recently we've seen an increase of folks visiting the pantry. So the need is still there - you know, in fact it's increasing. So the support is needed now more than ever."

The silent auction and the bowl and cookbook sale is still on through this Saturday.

For a list of participating businesses, click here.