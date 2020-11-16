Donating blood helps Wausau man discover heart valve issue

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Mike Leischner's dad was a regular blood donor until he had a heart valve replacement surgery and ended up on blood thinners.

As a third-grader, Leischner promised his dad he would step in and start donating when he was old enough.

"I told my dad, 'Ok, don't worry. When I get old enough I'm gonna make it up for you. I'm going to start donating on a regular basis because you can't, and I can,'" Leischner said.

Now, at 34, it's a promise he's kept.

And, regular donation has become even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's always surgeries, traumas, people having babies. Things like that don't go away just because there's COVID," said Administrative Director for Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin Emily Jolin. "Unfortunately some our blood collection opportunities have gone away."

In March, Leischner went to donate blood, like he's done many times before, hoping to make a dent in the shortage caused by the pandemic.

"This is what I can do. I'm not a medical person, I don't take care of sick people, but this is what I can do to help,"

But he was deferred after an abnormal blood pressure reading. Leischner said, "the lady basically looks at me and says, 'are you alive?'"

Initially, Mike thought the abnormal reading was due to stress at work. So, about six weeks later he went back to donate.

"It gets to the point where there's three people in the room look at me, and I'm like I'm a specimen here because they're like 'are you sure you're alive?'" Leischner said.

His blood pressure once again very abnormal and he was told he should talk to his doctor.

Jolin said it's not unusual for staff at the blood center to notice abnormalities because of the mini physicals they do before drawing blood. But, she said donating blood should never take the place of normal doctor's appointments and exams.

"We can't tell you exactly what to do, but this is something if I were you, I would talk to your doctor," Jolin said.

After checking in with his doctor, Leischner discovered he had valve that was failing — just like his dad some 25 years earlier.

In September, he had open heart surgery at UW Madison. He said the whole experience was overwhelming.

But he's choosing to see the bright side.

"When I realized this can be managed and you can still live out and absolutely normal life, that was when it started setting in that this could be attacked or tackled," Leischner said.

He's now on blood thinners and can no longer donate blood. Because of that, he's hoping someone else will step in and start donating blood, just like he did for his dad.

If you're interested in blood donation, you can contact the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin by clicking here.