Children’s Wisconsin to accept adult patients to help ease strains on other hospitals
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Children's Wisconsin hospital is accepting adult patients this week. It's designed to ease the COVID strain on other hospitals. Children's Wisconsin will take patients up to 27 years old and who do not have COVID or the flu.
The hospital says this, combined with accepting pediatric patients from other health systems will help other hospitals free up beds. That's according to a report in the Biz Times.