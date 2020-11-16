Charles Oakley wins right to jury decision on assault claim

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says a jury can decide whether former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley was ejected from Madison Square Garden with excessive force. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday reinstated a lawsuit Oakley brought against the team’s owners after he was forcefully removed as a spectator at a Knicks game in February 2017. Oakley was a Knicks fan favorite from 1988 to 1998. He was accused of striking a security guard before he was forcefully removed and arrested outside the stadium. The charges were later dismissed. Oakley sought unspecified damages, contending his treatment was part of team owner James Dolan’s pattern of harassment against him.