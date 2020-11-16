Case dismissed against lawmaker accused of damaging monument

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia has dismissed charges against a Black state senator who police said conspired to damage a Confederate monument in the city of Portsmouth. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the charges against Sen. Louise Lucas were dismissed Monday at the request of the city’s top prosecutor. The Commonwealth’s Attorney said the elements of the charges weren’t properly met. Portsmouth’s police department charged Lucas and several others in August. The charges stemmed from a protest in June during which heads were ripped off some of the monument’s statues. One statue was pulled down, critically injuring a demonstrator. Many said the charges against Lucas were political and unlikely to withstand legal scrutiny.