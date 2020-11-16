Brisk to start the work week

Cold weather will remain in the area for the beginning of the week, then a little bit milder temps could develop for a couple of days. No significant precipitation is expected until the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a few spotty show showers or flurries.

High: 34 Wind: West 10-15

Tonight: Becoming mainly clear.

Low: 19 Wind: NW around 10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and still on the cold side.

High: 33 Wind: NW 10-18

Keep your warmer coat handy for today. It will not be as windy as yesterday but the temperatures will be just as chilly, only reaching the low to mid 30s this afternoon. There will be plenty of cloud cover and even a few spotty snow showers or flurries. Winds will be out o the west at 10-15 mph. The sun will come out tomorrow, however, temperatures will still be on the cold side for this time of year, ranging from 30 to 35 across the area during the afternoon.

The wind will pick up again on Wednesday and it will be a more southerly wind. This means the temperatures will warm up a bit. Highs should reach the low 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday should be the warmest day of the week with variable clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s.

A low pressure system developing along a stalled front in the upper Midwest will bring more clouds on Friday and a 30% chance of rain late in the day. This same storm system will be in the area on Saturday bringing a 50% chance of rain. As of now, it looks like the highest chance of the wet weather will be in the southern half of the area, so for the opening of the gun deer season this weekend, the better weather conditions should be in the northern half of the area. Highs will still be in the mid 40s on Friday, then top out in the upper 30s on Saturday. Sunday is looking okay weather-wise with partly or mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. Winds over the weekend will be out of the north to northeast and not too strong as things look now.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 16-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 1959 - The most severe November cold wave in U.S. history was in progress. A weather observing station located 14 miles northeast of Lincoln MT reported a reading of 53 degrees below zero, which established an all-time record low temperature for the nation for the month of November. Their high that day was one degree above zero. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)