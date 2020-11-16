Biden vows to strengthen economy despite exploding pandemic

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Projected President-elect Joe Biden is acknowledging that the nation is in a “dark” place but says his administration will strengthen the vulnerable economy despite the exploding pandemic.

Biden offered an optimistic assessment Monday of the next four years during a meeting with several business and labor leaders ahead of an afternoon economic address from his makeshift headquarters in Delaware.

He says, “To state the obvious, we seem to be turning a pretty dark corner now.” But he says, “I think we can do this.”

Biden has vowed to spend trillions to reinvigorate manufacturing, expand health care coverage and combat climate change, but his chief priority remains the coronavirus pandemic.