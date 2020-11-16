Biden seeks window on vaccine plans as Trump stalls handoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s scientific advisers plan to meet with vaccine makers in coming days even as a stalled presidential transition keeps them out of the loop on government plans to inoculate all Americans against COVID-19. Biden chief of staff Ron Klain says President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept that he lost the election means that the Biden team lacks a clear picture of the groundwork within the government for a mass vaccination campaign that will last the better part of next year. The nation’s preeminent infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says it would be better if government scientists could start working with the Biden team.