Americans across party lines, regions embrace marijuana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Recreational marijuana initiatives passed in four states this year, from liberal New Jersey to conservative Montana and South Dakota. The results prove how broadly accepted marijuana has become throughout the country and across party lines. In South Dakota and Montana, where President Donald Trump won handily, recreational marijuana passed with at least 16 percentage points more of the vote than President-elect Joe Biden received. A recent Gallup poll shows 68% of people favor legalizing marijuana. Supporters say the tide is turning because the industry creates jobs, raises taxes and because of its medicinal value.