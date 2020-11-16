1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal Sunday crash

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) — Police say a traffic crash in Weston early on Sunday morning left one dead, and a second facing charges.

The crash occurred at 2:35 am on County J Road. The vehicle left the roadway, struck trees and rolled over, according to Everest Metropolitan Police.

The passenger, Bryce Giles, 21, of Wausau was pronounced dead on scene. The driver, Heith Gureski, 21, of Hatley was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Gureski is now in custody for Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle.

Everest Metro is still investigating the crash and the events leading up to it.