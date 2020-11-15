Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST

Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such
as lawn furniture, garbage cans, and holiday decorations. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&