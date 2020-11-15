Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such

as lawn furniture, garbage cans, and holiday decorations. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&