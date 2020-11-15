Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Northern Marinette County,

Florence, Forest, Oneida, Menominee, Northern Oconto County

and Vilas Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such

as lawn furniture, garbage cans, and holiday decorations. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&