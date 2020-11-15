Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM CST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Northern Marinette County,
Florence, Forest, Oneida, Menominee, Northern Oconto County
and Vilas Counties.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such
as lawn furniture, garbage cans, and holiday decorations. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
