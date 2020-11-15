Wausau River District encourages shoppers to choose local

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The holiday season is drawing near, and the Wausau River District wants you to shop locally for the safety and success of businesses.

According to their surveys, half of all local businesses are concerned about having to close their doors due to the pandemic. They say buying a gift here in town as opposed to shopping online means 3.7 times more money stays in our local economy.

An official with the River District says you don't have to wait until Small Business Saturday to shop local.

"If people want to take advantage of it, now is the time. You can get your shopping done early, and you can get some great deals and savings," said Blake Opal-Wahoske, the executive director of the River District.

Opal-Wahoske says shopping locally is a great way to find unique gifts that you won't find anywhere else.

