UK to run final stage trials of Janssen Covid vaccine

LONDON (AP) — Britain will be the first country to run final stage trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by pharmaceutical company Janssen, which is a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. Scientists will begin recruiting some 6,000 people across the U.K. on Monday for the 12-month trial. Dr. Saul Faust is helping lead the study, and he says the research will start first in Britain but aims to recruit a total of 30,000 people in six countries around the world The shot uses a harmless cold virus to deliver the spike protein of the coronavirus into the body, which scientists hope will prompt an immune response. Faust says the news from Pfizer and BioNTech last week that their vaccine appears to be 90% effective is a welcome boost for their research.