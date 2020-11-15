REPORT: Packers sign David Bakhtiari to four-year extension

According to Pro Football Talk, the Packers and All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari agreed to a four-year extension late Saturday night.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the new deal makes Bakhtiari the highest paid offensive lineman in the history of the league.

Bakhtiari was voted first-team All Pro in 2018, and second-team in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

He's also been selected to two Pro Bowls in his seven-plus seasons with the Packers.