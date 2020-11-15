Report: Care homes policies violated human rights in Belgium

BRUSSELS (AP) — Amnesty International said Belgium authorities “abandoned” thousands of elderly people who died in nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic in a report Monday going through a series of inadequacies described by the group as “human rights violations.” Between March and October, Amnesty International said “a staggering 61.3% of all COVID-19 deaths” in Belgium took place in care homes. The group said Belgian authorities were not quick enough in implementing measures to protect care home residents and staff. Amnesty International said one of the reasons so many people died is because residents infected by the deadly virus were not transferred to hospitals.