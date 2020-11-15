Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa debuts fishing company

BAYFIELD, WI. (KBJR) -- It was a historic day on the Red Cliff Reservation Saturday as the band opened their first fishing company to share the fish caught in Lake Superior with the rest of the Northland.

"I can't even describe how accomplished we feel as a team," said Daisy Perez-Defoe, Red Cliff Fishing Company Manager.

A project a decade in the making, now complete as the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa celebrated the opening of their fishing company on Saturday.

"It is pride in the finished product. It is the fact that we can now open our doors and give the community members a good product," said Perez-Defoe.

A good product, that band members are excited to share with the community.

"Being here is kind of like right in the heart. So, people are going to notice it when you drive by," said Nathan Gordon, Red Cliff Band Vice Chairman.

The Red Cliff Fishing Company will provide Lake Superior whitefish, lake trout, and lake herring right to you.

"This fish processing plant means a lot to our community and our fisherman. It's like a breath of fresh air for the area here, for Red Cliff and the community," said Gordon.

Although the business has been open for about a week, they have already processed about 75,000 pounds of Lake Superior herring.

Company leaders said they are hopeful this is just the start of something big.

"We worked hard to make sure the fisherman, the customers, and everyone was happy that had that finished product delivered on time so it's a hefty number we go through," said Perez-Defoe.

A dream becoming reality, to bring you the freshest Lake Superior can offer.

The retail market will open starting Monday morning at 10 a.m. to the public.

