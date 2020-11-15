Packers OT David Bakhtiari agrees to contract extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari has agreed to a contract extension that will keep the Pro Bowl left tackle off the free-agent market in the offseason. Bakhtiari’s contract has been set to expire at the end of the 2020 season. Bakhtiari’s agent, Mark Humenik, confirmed that his client had agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $105.5 million with a $30 million signing bonus. The 29-year-old Bakhtiari has spent his entire career with the Packers after they selected him out of Colorado in the fourth round of the 2013 draft.