Officials urge caution ahead of gun deer season opener

(WAOW) -- Gun deer season is often a time of tradition and excitement for many. Due to COVID-19, officials said the usual traditions might have to wait.

"It's important to recognize and keep in mind that Wisconsin is on a record setting pace with the number of COVID-19 cases here in the state," said Eric Lobner, director of wildlife management at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

While many look forward to the season, officials say this year will be different. Lobner says you may have to adjust plans in order to stay safe.

"There are times when it comes to deer hunting when people get together as a group. We're encouraging people to think twice about that," he said.

Officials suggest avoiding bars or restaurants, limiting the number of people on your hunting trips and if possible, shopping for supplies and hunting as close to home as you can.

"The virus is surging. It loves groups of people and it can be spread very quickly," said Melissa Moore with the Marathon County Health Department.

While out hunting, it's important to adapt the safety precautions we've been hearing about to your hunting activity.

"If you're interacting with people or coming close to people, try to maintain 6 feet of social distance. Think about wearing a mask when you're out there, take one along with you," Lobner said.

"We need to protect the most vulnerable and keep in mind that we may take these illnesses home with us when we get back from deer camp," Moore said.

Still, officials saidthere are plenty of ways to enjoy the season while staying safe.

"It's an exciting time of the year, people are really excited to get out," Lobner said.