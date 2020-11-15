Michigan Governor Takes Legal Action To Shut Down Enbridge Pipeline

(WPR/AP) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has taken legal action that aims to shut down a pipeline that carries oil and natural gas liquids under the Straits of Mackinac, which links Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed the lawsuit on behalf of Gov. Whitmer and state Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger on Friday. Whitmer and Eichinger notified Enbridge, Inc. that the state was seeking to revoke and terminate an easement granted in 1953 for operation of its Line 5 pipeline. The pipeline carries around 23 million gallons of oil and natural gas liquids per day from Superior to Sarnia, Ontario.

The lawsuit cites the Public Trust Doctrine and repeated violations by Enbridge as grounds for revoking the agreement.

"I commend Gov. Whitmer and Director Eichinger for their forceful actions today to address the grave threat posed by Enbridge’s unlawful operation of its pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac," Nessel said in a statement. "With the steps they took today, Gov. Whitmer and Director Eichinger are making another clear statement that Line 5 poses a great risk to our state, and it must be removed from our public waterways."

The lawsuit seeks to stop the flow of oil through Line 5 within 180 days.