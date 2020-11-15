Israeli military strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rockets

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip after militants fired two rockets from the Palestinian territory. In a statement, the military said fighter jets, attack helicopters and tanks hit Hamas underground infrastructure and military posts early Sunday. It said two rockets were launched into Israel, with one reaching the southern Israeli city of Ashdod and the other stretching into central Israel. There were no immediate reports of injuries on either side. The military said the two Hamas rockets landed in open areas. Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and smaller skirmishes occur occasionally.