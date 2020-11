(WAOW) -- A fire displaced a family of four in spencer Sunday evening, according to Spencer Fire Department Chief Jason Foth.

The fire broke out on 26th road before 6 p.m. According to the chief, no one was home when crews arrived.

By the time the fire was out, the house had taken on "extensive damage."

Chief Foth said the family arrived while crews were still on scene. He recalled a mother, father, and two children who are now displaced.