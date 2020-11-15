DNR warns hunters to avid putting deer stands in Ash trees

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wildlife officials say deer hunters should avoid putting their deer stands in or near ash trees this year.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, multiple counties in the southern part of the state, as well as Door County, are heavily impacted by ash trees that are dead or dying from an emerald ash borer infestation, and may unexpectedly snap, or drop large branches.

DNR officials say hunters should also be careful around ash trees while hunting on the ground, especially in windy conditions, due to the possibility of breakage when trees are infested.

During this time of year, officials say it can be hard to tell if a tree is infected, so hunters should put stands in other types of trees instead

According to the DNR, tree stand accidents are the leading cause of serious injury for deer hunters, which makes it essential to place and carefully maintain tree stands.