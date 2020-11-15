Cable failures endanger renowned Puerto Rico radio telescope

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Giant, aging cables that support one of the world’s largest single-dish radio telescopes are slowly unraveling in Puerto Rico. It’s pushing Arecibo Observatory to the brink of collapse. Last week, one of the telescope’s main cables snapped, further mangling a reflector dish that had sustained massive damage in August when an auxiliary cable broke. The telescope has been used to track asteroids headed to Earth, conduct research that led to a Nobel Prize and helped scientists trying to determine if a planet is habitable. The funding for repairs hasn’t been worked out with federal agencies, and scientists say time is running out.