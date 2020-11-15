Blustery Sunday

A frontal system that moved through brought not only rain and snow showers but also extremely strong winds. While temperatures dropped from the 40s to the 30s, winds rose and gusts were observed from 45-50 miles an hour.

* Winter Weather Advisory for Iron county until 7 PM. Wind Advisory in effect until 6PM for the majority of the area. Wind Advisory extended until 9PM for Marathon, Portage, Shawano, and Waupaca counties.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Cold and breezy.

Low: 22 Wind: West 15-20 then 10-15

Monday: Partly or mostly cloudy and chilly a 40% chance of isolated light snowfall or flurry.

High: 36 Wind: West 8-12

This evening will be quite chilly with temperatures at midday already in the low 30s, and clearing skies will allow for overnight temperatures to drop into the low 20s. The strong winds we saw throughout our Saturday and Sunday morning will likely continue for a little while longer although not be as strong as the 45 mile an hour wind gusts experienced just before noon. Through the early evening hours, residual moisture from the system may allow for a flurry of light snow shower especially to the north. The majority of the evening however will be dry.

As we embark into the work-week, another cold front will make for much colder than normal temperatures, although fortunately, it will not be as windy or wet. Monday has a very brief chance for an isolated snowfall or flurry around noon but will likely not produce any more than a trace. The rest of the day will be partly sunny and cool with highs only hitting the mid 30s. Then, temperatures continue to drop on Tuesday despite mostly sunny skies and the maximum will likely sit sound the freezing point. Overnight temperatures from Monday to Tuesday and Tuesday to Wednesday will be in the teens.

Starting Wednesday, the end of the workweek will be quite mild. Skies will vary from day to day with periods of sunshine and periods of heightened clouds. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average for this time of year, and Thursday (the warmest day of the week) is currently forecast at 51 degrees. Friday will be dry but overnight into Saturday and through the weekend there is a chance for Rain, Freezing Rain, Sleet, and Snow (in that order)

There is no foreseeable extreme warmup so it is likely time to make the full change to the winter wardrobe.

Enjoy the end of your weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 15-November 2020

Today in Weather History:

1989 - Thunderstorms developing along a powerful cold front began to produce severe weather in the Middle Mississippi Valley before sunrise, and by early the next morning thunderstorms had spawned seventeen tornadoes east of the Mississippi River, with a total of 350 reports of severe weather. There were one hundred reports of damaging winds in Georgia, and five tornadoes, and there were another four tornadoes in Alabama. Hardest hit was Huntsville AL where a violent tornado killed 21 persons, injured 463 others, and caused one hundred million dollars damage. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)