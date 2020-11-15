Birnamwood structure lost to fire

Birnamwood, Wis. (WAOW) -- Tragedy struck a business in Birnamwood yesterday, as a large structure was lost in a fire.

Owner Kathy was working in the building when she heard someone shout "fire". Her business partner says he saw a strike of lights, and everything above was ablaze.

Birnamwood fire, along with six other departments; Aniwa, Hatley, Mattoon, Hewitt, Easton, and Langlade County Rural fire & rescue responded quickly, putting out the flames , but not before the building's structure was compromised.

"Its definitely a big set back for our business but it is also a blessing that nobody got hurt, the fire was huge and that we are all alive, that is the most important thing," said witness Kathy Goodin.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown. Fire officials suspect it started in the chimney, while stating it could also have been electrical.



Business partners say that while the structure itself is a loss, they were able to save some things like power tools, and will spend the next couple of days looking for things of that sort.



