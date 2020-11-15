AT THE HALF: Packers lead the Jaguars 17-10

At halftime, the Packers lead the Jaguars 17-10.

The Packers failed to score on their opening drive Sunday, marking the first time all season they haven't put points on the board on their first drive.

The Jaguars then jumped to a 3-0 lead, thanks to a 52-yard field goal from Chase McLaughlin.

That would be the only score of the first quarter, as both teams struggled to move the ball.

But the Packers wasted no time in the second quarter, scoring on the very first play. Aaron Rodgers found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 78-yard touchdown to give the Packers the 7-3 lead.

The Jaguars pulled back into the lead minutes later, when Keelan Cole returned a JK Scott punt 91 yards for the touchdown and a 10-7 lead.

Aaron Rodgers put the Packers back on top, scampering in from five yards out, and making the score 14-10 Packers with just over two minutes left in the first half.

Adrian Amos picked off Jake Luton on the Jaguars next drive, setting up a 39-yard Mason Crosby field goal to push the lead to 17-10.