Algerian president finishes virus treatment, undergoes tests

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s president has finished his treatment for COVID-19 in an undisclosed location in Germany is now undergoing medical tests, according to his office. There has been growing concern in Algeria about the 74-year-old president’s health. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s office issued a statement Sunday saying he has “completed the recommended treatment protocol.” The statement didn’t provide details about the tests he is currently having or his location, or indicate when Tebboune might return to Algeria. Tebboune was elected in December to replace longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was pushed out of office by pro-democracy protesters backed by the powerful army chief.