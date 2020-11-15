12 deaths, 155 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- There were 12 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 155 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 6,058 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday and 11,919 new negative tests.

As of Saturday afternoon, 2,034 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, a decline for the third day in a row. Of those, 435 are in the ICU, no change from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The 12 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,637 people (0.8 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 240,075 or 76.9 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

