Pressure mounts on Peru’s president after 2 die in protests

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Pressure is mounting on Peru’s interim president to resign after a night of protests in which two people were killed and the country’s political turmoil deepened. At least eight of Manuel Merino’s Cabinet members had resigned by early Sunday and the president of Congress scheduled an emergency session to discuss the leader’s resignation. More than 5,000 protesters marched through the streets of Lima on Saturday, wearing masks and carrying signs that read, “Merino is not my president.” Authorities said two men died from gunshot wounds during the demonstration. The little known politician rose to Peru’s highest office Monday after the legislature voted to oust former President Martín Vizcarra. Angry Peruvians have taken to the streets ever since.