Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST

Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&