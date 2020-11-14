Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Northern Marinette
County, Lincoln, Langlade, Menominee and Northern Oconto
County Counties.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&