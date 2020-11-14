Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Northern Marinette

County, Lincoln, Langlade, Menominee and Northern Oconto

County Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&