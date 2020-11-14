Wet, Windy, and Chilly Weekend

Our Saturday started off pleasantly with mostly clear blue skies and a light breeze. However, after noon a system progressed into our area from the west and will bring us stormy and windy weather for the weekend.

* Wind Advisory in effect until Sunday at 6PM for the majority of the area.

This Afternoon: Cloudy with widespread light rain showers through the evening.

High: 39Wind: SSE 10-22 & gusty

Tonight: A Light breeze with periods of rain, gradually turning to snow after 4 AM.

Low: 31 Wind: SE 5-12

Sunday: Cloudy, windy, and cold with scattered snow showers, tapering off by late morning. Dusting to an inch of snow possible, with localized higher amounts well north of Marathon County.

High: 35 (Falling) Wind: West 15-30

This evening, expect to wear a rain jacket or have an umbrella handy as we will have on and off rain showers through the remainder of the night. A moderate breeze has developed and will turn to quite gusty winds on Sunday.

Rain showers will be light or moderate and no more than a half-inch or inch of rainfall is to be expected. As temperatures cool down overnight, showers will begin to transfer from light rain to light snow. The Northwoods will be the first to transition to frozen precipitation but by 4 AM Sunday morning, we will likely see mostly snow showers. Accumulations will be low but Central regions could receive anywhere from a dusting to 1" of snowfall; Northern areas with the possibility to receive 1-3 inches.

While the snow showers will continue into Sunday morning, Sunday as a whole will not be completely snowy. Snow will likely end before noon, but that is not the only concern for the weekend. Sunday will also have the strongest winds as sustained wind speeds will range from 15-30 miles an hour. Gusts on Sunday are forecast at 50mph so there is a chance for fallen tree limbs. Trees covered in snow will be the largest risk group for fallen limbs and there is a possibility of power outages if power lines are obstructed. Alongside that, road conditions in the morning may be hazardous so it is advised to drive slower than normal during this weekend.

Monday, another light chance for snowfall will move in. The precipitation will be made up of residual moisture so anything that falls will be light and widely scattered. Otherwise, Monday will have variable skies. As far as temperatures, the cold front pushing through on Sunday is going to drag temperatures down, especially in the overnight hours. Most of the week will be in the mid to lower 30s and overnight temperatures will be dropping to the teens.

Towards the end of the week however, conditions will clear up and temperatures will rise. Thursday and Friday will be above average in the 40s, and mild temperatures will continue through the weekend. Saturday is looking at another chance for light rain or snow.

Enjoy your Saturday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 14-November 2020

On this day in weather history:

1974 - A storm produced 15 inches of snow at the Buffalo, NY, airport, and 30 inches on the south shore of Lake Erie. (David Ludlum)

1986 - An early season cold wave set more than 200 records from the northwestern U.S. to the east coast over a seven day period. For some places it proved to be the coldest weather of the winter season. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)