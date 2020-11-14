Skip to Content

WEATHER ALERT: Most News 9 viewers are within a wind advisory

WIND ADVISORY

(WAOW) — Most of the News 9 area is within a Wind Advisory through Sunday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, they are west winds from 20-30 mph with 50 mph gusts expected.

The gusts could blow around unsecured objects, cause tree limbs to fall and case some power outages.

The counties included in the advisory are:

  • Clark County
  • Marathon County
  • Wood County
  • Portage County
  • Waushara County
  • Waupaca County
  • Shawano County
  • Lincoln County
  • Langlade County
  • Oneida County
  • Vilas County
  • Forest County

The advisory also includes portions of East central and North east Wisconsin.

