WEATHER ALERT: Most News 9 viewers are within a wind advisory

(WAOW) — Most of the News 9 area is within a Wind Advisory through Sunday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, they are west winds from 20-30 mph with 50 mph gusts expected.

The gusts could blow around unsecured objects, cause tree limbs to fall and case some power outages.

The counties included in the advisory are:

Clark County

Marathon County

Wood County

Portage County

Waushara County

Waupaca County

Shawano County

Lincoln County

Langlade County

Oneida County

Vilas County

Forest County

The advisory also includes portions of East central and North east Wisconsin.