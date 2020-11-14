WEATHER ALERT: Most News 9 viewers are within a wind advisory

WEATHER ALERT: Most News 9 viewers are within a wind advisoryUpdated
(WAOW) — Most of the News 9 area is within a Wind Advisory through Sunday evening.
According to the National Weather Service, they are west winds from 20-30 mph with 50 mph gusts expected.
The gusts could blow around unsecured objects, cause tree limbs to fall and case some power outages.
The counties included in the advisory are:
- Clark County
- Marathon County
- Wood County
- Portage County
- Waushara County
- Waupaca County
- Shawano County
- Lincoln County
- Langlade County
- Oneida County
- Vilas County
- Forest County
The advisory also includes portions of East central and North east Wisconsin.