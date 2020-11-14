Thousands attend weekly protest against Israel’s Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Several thousand protesters have gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence on in what has become a weekly gathering calling for the Israeli leader to resign. The protesters have been demonstrating for some five months, saying Netanyahu is unfit to lead while he is on trial for corruption charges and because of his handling of the coronavirus crisis. The crisis has hit Israel’s economy hard, and many of the protesters are students and young Israelis who have lost their jobs. Netanyahu dismisses the protesters as “anarchists” and “leftists.”